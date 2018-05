May 16 (Reuters) - PRGX Global Inc:

* PRGX ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* SAYS DEBORAH SCHLEICHER APPOINTED CFO

* PRGX GLOBAL - PETER LIMERI, CO'S CURRENT CFO, TREASURER AND CONTROLLER, WILL REMAIN WITH CO UNTIL END OF JUNE, 2018