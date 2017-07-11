FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in a month
BRIEF-Price comparison website Gocompare posts 22 pct jump in first-half profit
July 11, 2017 / 6:22 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Price comparison website Gocompare posts 22 pct jump in first-half profit

July 11 (Reuters) - Gocompare.Com Group Plc

* H1 trading update

* Board remains confident of outlook for full year

* Has made good progress during year to date, with revenue for six-month period ending 30 June 2017 of approximately 75.8 mln stg, 4 pct up on H1 2016

* Adjusted operating profit is expected to be approximately 17.5 mln stg, which represents growth of 22 pct compared to H1 2016

* Cash generation continues to be strong, with leverage reducing to 1.5x compared to 1.7x at 31 December 2016 and 2.8x at time of demerger

* Taken a minority stake in mortgage gym, a digital mortgage robo-adviser, which plans to launch its new platform in sept Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

