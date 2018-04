April 18 (Reuters) - COLIAN HOLDING SA:

* MANAGEMENT SAYS PRICE OFFERED FOR CO SHARES IN TENDER IS WITHIN FAIR VALUE RANGE

* COLIAN SHAREHOLDERS ANNOUNCED PLAN TO BUY 41.9 MILLION OF CO’S SHARES AT 3.76 ZLOTYS/SHR ON MARCH 29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)