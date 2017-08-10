FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pricer chairman resigns amid disagreement on strategy
August 10, 2017 / 6:21 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Pricer chairman resigns amid disagreement on strategy

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Pricer Ab

* Bo Kastensson, Chairman of the Board of Pricer AB, has decided to resign and leave the Board effective immediately as a result of disagreement regarding the company’s strategic direction

* The Board of Directors has, from among its members, appointed Bernt Ingman as new Chairman of the Board for the period until a new Chairman has been elected by the next Annual General Meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

