BRIEF-Pricer Q1 Operating Profit Falls To SEK 7.3 Million

* INTERIM REPORT JANUARY- MARCH 2020 - PRICER AB (PUBL)

* Q1 NET SALES SEK 225.9 MILLION VERSUS SEK 261.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* COVID-19: MINOR NEGATIVE EFFECT ON NET SALES DUE TO DELAYED DELIVERIES, PRIMARILY IN SOUTHERN EUROPE

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT SEK 7.3 MILLION VERSUS SEK 17.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 ORDER INTAKE WAS SEK 371* M (208)

* ORDER BACKLOG AT END OF Q1, ADJUSTED FOR ABOVE CHANGE WITH REGARDS TO AMERICAN CUSTOMER PROJECT, WAS RECORD HIGH AT SEK 933 M

* WE EXPECT CONTINUED HIGH DELIVERY ACTIVITY DURING YEAR, EVEN IF SOME DELIVERIES AND STORE INSTALLATIONS ARE POSTPONED IN Q2 WHILE WAITING FOR STORES TO OPEN AND STAFF TO BECOME AVAILABLE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IT IS CURRENTLY NOT POSSIBLE TO QUANTIFY IMPACT, BUT IT IS PROBABLE THAT FINANCIAL EFFECTS WILL BE LARGER IN Q2 THAN IN Q1 DUE TO CLOSURE OF SEVERAL MARKETS THAT BEGAN IN MARCH