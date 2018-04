April 26 (Reuters) - Pricer AB:

* Q1 NET SALES OF SEK 180.0 M (174.2), AN INCREASE OF 3 PERCENT COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD OF LAST YEAR

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT OF SEK 9.0 M (7.2), CORRESPONDING TO AN OPERATING MARGIN OF 5.0 PERCENT (4.2)

* Q1 ORDER INTAKE OF SEK 189 M (189)