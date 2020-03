BRIEF-Pricer Updates On Possible Effects Of Coronavirus

March 19 (Reuters) - Pricer AB:

* PRICER: UPDATE ON POSSIBLE EFFECTS OF THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

* WE ANTICIPATE CERTAIN TIMING EFFECTS REGARDING DELIVERIES AND COMPLETION OF STORE INSTALLATIONS THAT MAY HAVE A MODERATE NEGATIVE EFFECT IN Q1 OF 2020

* BASED ON PRICER’S RECORD-HIGH ORDER BACKLOG IN COMBINATION WITH AN IMPROVED SITUATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN, COMPANY’S VIEW IS CURRENTLY THAT EFFECTS OF CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) WILL BE LIMITED

* FOR TIME BEING, IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO QUANTIFY FINANCIAL IMPLICATIONS RESULTING FROM COVID-19