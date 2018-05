May 7 (Reuters) - PriceSmart Inc:

* PRICESMART ANNOUNCES APRIL SALES; AND OPENING OF NEW WAREHOUSE CLUB IN SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

* APRIL SALES ROSE 1.6 PERCENT TO $240.3 MILLION

* FOR FOUR-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 29, 2018 COMPARABLE SALES FOR 39 WAREHOUSE CLUBS OPEN AT LEAST 13 1/2 FULL MONTHS INCREASED 1.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: