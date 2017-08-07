FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PriceSmart announces July sales
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Venezuela
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
#Market News
August 7, 2017 / 12:13 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-PriceSmart announces July sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - PriceSmart Inc

* PriceSmart announces july sales

* PriceSmart Inc - ‍For month of July 2017, net warehouse club sales increased 2.7% to $242.5 million, from $236.3 million in July a year earlier​

* PriceSmart Inc - There were 39 warehouse clubs in operation at end of July 2017 and 38 warehouse clubs in operation at end of July 2016

* PriceSmart Inc - For four weeks ended July 30, 2017, comparable warehouse sales for 38 warehouse clubs open at least 13 1/2 full months increased 1.4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

