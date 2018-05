May 21 (Reuters) - PriceSmart Inc:

* PRICESMART ANNOUNCES PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS IN PANAMA AND THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

* PRICESMART INC - ACQUIRED LAND IN PANAMA AND DOMINICAN REPUBLIC UPON WHICH COMPANY PLANS TO CONSTRUCT NEW WAREHOUSE CLUBS

* PRICESMART INC - BOTH WAREHOUSE CLUBS ARE CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO OPEN IN SPRING OF 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: