April 6 (Reuters) - PriceSmart Inc:

* PRICESMART, INC. ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* ‍MAARTEN JAGER AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE APRIL 24, 2018​

* ‍JAGER WILL REPLACE JOHN M. HEFFNER​