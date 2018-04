April 6 (Reuters) - PriceSmart Inc:

* PRICESMART ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

* Q2 REVENUE $839.6 MILLION VERSUS $793.3 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.74 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FOR Q2 OF FISCAL YEAR 2018, NET WAREHOUSE CLUB SALES INCREASED 5.7% TO $816.6 MILLION

* NET IMPACT TO EARNINGS IN QUARTER RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM WAS ABOUT $0.42PER SHARE