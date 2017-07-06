FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-PriceSmart says June net warehouse club sales increase 4.1 pct to $230.1 mln
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 6, 2017 / 12:07 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-PriceSmart says June net warehouse club sales increase 4.1 pct to $230.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Pricesmart Inc

* Pricesmart announces june sales; also announces property acquisition in dominican republic

* Pricesmart inc - for month of june 2017, net warehouse club sales increased 4.1% to $230.1 million, from $221.1 million in june a year earlier

* Pricesmart inc - for ten months ended june 30, 2017, net warehouse club sales increased 3.1% to $2,429.2 million, from $2,355.4 million for ten months ended june 30, 2016

* Pricesmart - for four weeks ended july 2, comparable warehouse sales for 38 warehouse clubs open at least 13 1/2 full months increased 1.5%, compared to same four-week period last year

* Pricesmart - for forty-three week period ended july 2, comparable warehouse sales increased 1.4%, compared to comparable forty-three week period year ago

* Pricesmart-Plans to construct warehouse club in land acquired in santo domingo, dominican republic, which it expects to open in spring of calendar year 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.