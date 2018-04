April 6 (Reuters) - PriceSmart Inc:

* PRICESMART ANNOUNCES MARCH SALES

* PRICESMART INC - MARCH NET WAREHOUSE CLUB SALES INCREASED 8.9% TO $261.3 MLN

* PRICESMART - FOR FOUR WEEKS ENDED APRIL 1, 2018, COMPARABLE NET WAREHOUSE CLUB SALES FOR 40 WAREHOUSE CLUBS INCREASED 3.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: