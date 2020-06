June 3 (Reuters) - Prilenia Therapeutics:

* PRILENIA THERAPEUTICS SAYS RAISED $62.5 MILLION IN A SERIES A FINANCING, TO FUND LATE STAGE TRIALS IN HD AND ALS

* PRILENIA THERAPEUTICS SAYS AS PART OF SERIES A ROUND, A NEW DUTCH COMPANY, PRILENIA THERAPEUTICS BV HAS BEEN FORMED Source text for Eikon: