BRIEF-Primary Health Acquires Portfolio Of 20 Purpose-Built Medical Centres Across England And Wales

May 11 (Reuters) - Primary Health Properties PLC:

* PRIMARY HEALTH PROPS - PORTFOLIO ACQUISITION & RENTAL COLLECTION UPDATE

* PRIMARY HEALTH PROPERTIES - ACQUIRED PORTFOLIO OF 20 PURPOSE-BUILT MEDICAL CENTRES ACROSS ENGLAND AND WALES, FOR £47.1 MILLION, BEFORE COSTS

* PRIMARY HEALTH PROPERTIES - AS PART OF SAME DEAL, PHP CONDITIONALLY CONTRACTED TO BUY FURTHER 2 MEDICAL CENTRES FOR £6.9 MILLION, BEFORE COSTS

* PRIMARY HEALTH PROPERTIES - AFTER PORTFOLIO ACQUISITION & CAPITAL COMMITMENTS PHP HAS UNDRAWN LOAN FACILITIES AND CASH TOTALLING £289 MILLION

* PRIMARY HEALTH PROPERTIES PLC - IN UK, 98% OF RENTS FOR Q2 OF YEAR HAVE BEEN COLLECTED WITH £0.7 MILLION STILL OUTSTANDING

* PRIMARY HEALTH PROPERTIES PLC - IN IRELAND, 97% OF RENTS DUE BY 1 APRIL 2020 HAVE BEEN COLLECTED WITH LESS THAN EUR 0.1 MILLION STILL OUTSTANDING