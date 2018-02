Feb 16 (Reuters) - Primary Health Care Ltd:

* HY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE $‍22.1​ MILLION VERSUS $21.1 MILLION

* ‍PRIMARY CONFIRMED ITS UNDERLYING NPAT GUIDANCE OF $92 MILLION TO $97 MILLION FOR FY 2018​

* ‍HY REVENUE UP 5.9 PERCENT TO $856.5 MILLION​

* ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 5.1 CENTS PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: