March 23 (Reuters) - Primary Health Properties Plc:

* PROPOSED £100M RAISE TO FUND ACQUISITIONS

* PROPOSED SHARE ISSUE TO RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO £100 MILLION THROUGH ISSUE OF UP TO 92.6 MILLION NEW ORDINARY SHARES

* ‍PROCEEDS WILL BE SELECTIVELY APPLIED ALONGSIDE EXISTING, FUTURE DEBT FACILITIES TO GENERATE A GROWING RETURN AND TO MAINTAIN DIVIDEND POLICY​