July 9 (Reuters) - Primary Health Properties PLC:

* PRIMARY HEALTH PROPERTIES PLC - HY ADJUSTED EPRA EARNINGS PER SHARE INCREASED BY 7.1% TO 3.0 PENCE (30 JUNE 2019: 2.8 PENCE)

* PRIMARY HEALTH PROPERTIES PLC - HY CONTRACTED ANNUALISED RENT ROLL INCREASED BY 4.4% TO £133.3 MILLION (31 DECEMBER 2019: £127.7 MILLION)

* PRIMARY HEALTH PROPERTIES PLC - AT 30 JUNE 2020 GROUP'S NET DEBT STOOD AT £1,150.3 MILLION (31 DECEMBER 2019: £1,067.3 MILLION)