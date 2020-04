April 1 (Reuters) - Primary Health Properties PLC:

* AS AT 31 MARCH 2020 GROUP’S NET DEBT STOOD AT £1,086.0M (31 DECEMBER 2019: £1,067.3M)

* INTENDS TO MAINTAIN ITS STRATEGY OF PAYING A PROGRESSIVE DIVIDEND

* RENTAL COLLECTION CONTINUES TO REMAIN ROBUST AND AS AT 31 MARCH 2020 79% OF Q1 FY20 RENT (Q4 FY19: 73%) HAD BEEN RECEIVED