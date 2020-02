BRIEF-Primary Health Properties Reports Higher FY Net Rental Income Receivable Of 115.7 Mln Pounds

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Primary Health Properties PLC:

* PRIMARY HEALTH PROPS - PRELIMINARY RESULTS

* PRIMARY HEALTH PROPERTIES PLC - FY IFRS PROFIT BEFORE TAX EXCLUDING MEDICX EXCEPTIONAL ADJUSTMENTS 75.9 MILLION STG, UP 2.2%

* PRIMARY HEALTH PROPERTIES PLC - QUARTERLY DIVIDENDS TOTALLING 5.6P PER SHARE DISTRIBUTED IN THE YEAR, A 3.7% INCREASE OVER 2018

* PRIMARY HEALTH PROPERTIES PLC - NET RENTAL INCOME RECEIVABLE IN 2019 INCREASED BY 51.4% OR £39.3M TO £115.7M (FY 2018: £76.4M)