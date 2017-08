June 20 (Reuters) - Prime Financial Group Ltd

* Unaudited forecast profit before income tax, from continuing operations, is expected to increase by 21 - 26%, for year ending 30 June 2017

* Anticipates increasing its current dividend payment with final dividend expected to be 0.45 cents per share

* FY consolidated group income expected to increase by 35% (approx.) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: