May 2 (Reuters) - Prime Media Group Ltd:

* EXPECTS ITS CORE NET PROFIT AFTER TAX FOR YEAR TO 30 JUNE 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $24.3 MILLION AND $25.3 MILLION

* TOTAL ADVERTISING REVENUE FOR FY-TO-DATE TO 30 APRIL , INCLUSIVE OF COMMONWEALTH GAMES BROADCAST, HAS DECLINED 8.9 PERCENT