BRIEF-Prime Media Group Withdraws Full-Year Earnings Guidance For 2020

March 19 (Reuters) - Prime Media Group Ltd:

* NOT IN A POSITION TO PROVIDE EARNINGS OUTLOOK AT THIS TIME AND ACCORDINGLY IS WITHDRAWING ITS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* IMPACTS EXPECTED TO BE FELT AS A CONSEQUENCE OF UNCERTAINTY IN RELATION TO AVAILABILITY OF BROADCAST CONTENT IN COMING PERIOD

* SEEING WEAKNESSES IN RETAIL, PARTICULARLY FOR SMALL SME AND SOLE TRADERS

* TRADING CONDITIONS IN REGIONAL ADVERTISING MARKETS HAVE SOFTENED CONSIDERABLY DUE TO IMPACT OF COVID-19