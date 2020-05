BRIEF-Prime Media Says Total Revenue For FY To April 2020 Declined 12.7% On Prior Year

May 5 (Reuters) - Prime Media Group Ltd:

* PRIME MEDIA GROUP LTD- TOTAL REVENUE FOR FY TO APRIL 2020 HAD DECLINED 12.7% ON PRIOR YEAR

* PRIME MEDIA GROUP LTD - NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS HAVE AGREED A TEMPORARY 20% REDUCTION IN DIRECTOR FEES

* PRIME MEDIA GROUP LTD - ENACTED A HIRING FREEZE, WHICH HAS REDUCED WORKFORCE BY ABOUT 10%

* PRIME MEDIA GROUP LTD- PRIME’S KEY MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL HAVE ALSO AGREED A TEMPORARY 20% REDUCTION IN BASE SALARY

* PRIME MEDIA GROUP- ADVERTISING EXPENDITURE IN REGIONAL MARKETS SLOWED DRAMATICALLY IN RESPONSE TO RESTRICTIONS TO STOP COVID 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: