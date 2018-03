March 23 (Reuters) - Prime Orion Phils Inc:

* BOARD MEETING APPROVED ACQUISITION OF 75 PERCENT STAKE IN LAGUNA TECHNOPARK FROM AYALA LAND‍​

* WILL ISSUE 1.23 BILLION COMMON SHARES TO AYALA IN EXCHANGE FOR 30,186 LAGUNA TECHNOPARK COMMON SHARES