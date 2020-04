April 15 (Reuters) - Prime People PLC:

* PRIME PEOPLE PLC - MANAGING OUR STAFF COSTS THROUGH FURLOUGH, REDUCTIONS IN HEADCOUNT, REDUCED HOURS AND REDUCTIONS IN REMUNERATION PRIMARILY IN UK

* PRIME PEOPLE PLC - AS AT DATE OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, APPROXIMATELY 40% OF OUR UK WORKFORCE ARE ON FURLOUGH

* PRIME PEOPLE PLC - BOARD DOES NOT ANTICIPATE PAYING A FINAL DIVIDEND FOR YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2020.