BRIEF-Prime Ventures Announces Its Intention To Sell Shares In Takeaway.Com

March 15 (Reuters) - PRIME VENTURES:

* BLOCK TRADE: PRIME VENTURES ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO SELL UP TO APPROXIMATELY 1.7 MILLION SHARES IN TAKEAWAY.COM

* BLOCK TRADE: PRIME VENTURES - THE LAUNCH OF AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS OF UP TO APPROXIMATELY 1.7 MILLION SHARES IN TAKEAWAY.COM

* BLOCK TRADE: PRIME VENTURES - OFFER SHARES REPRESENT APPROXIMATELY 4% OF THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TAKEAWAY.COM.

* BLOC TRADE: PRIME VENTURES - MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER FOR THE ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING.

* BLOCK TRADE: PRIME VENTURES - ASSUMING SALE OF ALL OFFER SHARES, PRIME VENTURES WILL DECREASE STAKE IN TAKEAWAY.COM’ FROM 16.8% TO APPROXIMATELY 12.8%. Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)