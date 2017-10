Oct 31 (Reuters) - PRIMECITY INVESTMENT PLC:

* REVENUE IN H1 INCREASED TO €30 MILLION COMPARED TO €25 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TOTAL ASSETS AMOUNTED TO OVER €1.1 BILLION AS OF JUNE 2017, COMPARED TO €1.0 BILLION YEAR-END 2016‍​

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 131 MILLION VERSUS EUR 23 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* H1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 160.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 35.4 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2yhG9Xj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)