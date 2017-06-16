FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Primeline Energy issues shares to GRF
#Market News
June 16, 2017

BRIEF-Primeline Energy issues shares to GRF

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Primeline Energy Holdings Inc:

* Primeline Energy issues 825,563 shares to GRF

* Primeline Energy Holdings Inc - shares are payment of a portion of interest accrued on US$18 million principal amount convertible bonds issued to GRF

* Primeline Energy Holdings Inc - shares will be issued at a deemed price of CAD$0.18 per share, yesterday's closing TSX-V price

* Primeline Energy Holdings - interest is payable on the convertible bonds quarterly at 7% per annum, of which 4.5% is payable in cash and 2.5% in shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

