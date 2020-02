Feb 11 (Reuters) - Primerica Inc:

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 9 PERCENT TO $532 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $2.11 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* TERM LIFE INSURANCE NET PREMIUMS GROW 9%, ADJUSTED DIRECT PREMIUMS GROW 10% IN QUARTER

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES 18% INCREASE IN DIVIDENDS TO $0.40 PER SHARE, PAYABLE ON MARCH 16, 2020

* BOARD APPROVES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TOTALING $300 MILLION THROUGH JUNE 2021; $250 MILLION IN REPURCHASES EXPECTED IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: