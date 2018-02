Feb 7 (Reuters) - Primerica Inc:

* PRIMERICA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS, 2018 SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION AND FOURTH QUARTER STOCKHOLDER DIVIDEND

* Q4 ADJUSTED OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.60

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.72

* $200 MILLION COMMON STOCK REPURCHASES EXPECTED FOR 2018