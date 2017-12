Dec 20 (Reuters) - Primerica Inc:

* PRIMERICA SAYS ‍ON DECEMBER 19, 2017, CO ENTERED INTO A NEW $200 MILLION FIVE-YEAR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​ - SEC FILING

* PRIMERICA SAYS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WILL MATURE AND ALL AMOUNTS OUTSTANDING THEREUNDER WILL BE DUE AND PAYABLE ON DECEMBER 19, 2022