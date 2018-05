May 1 (Reuters) - Primero Mining Corp:

* PRIMERO EXTENDS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO FACILITATE CLOSING OF ARRANGEMENT WITH FIRST MAJESTIC

* PRIMERO MINING - EXTENSION OF ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO EARLIER OF MAY 15, 2018 , CLOSING OF BUSINESS COMBINATION WITH FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: