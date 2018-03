March 20 (Reuters) - Primero Mining Corp:

* PRIMERO REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $34.8 MILLION

* ‍GOLD PRODUCTION WAS 21,076 OUNCES IN Q4 2017 COMPARED TO 40,675 OUNCES IN Q4 2016​