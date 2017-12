BRIEF-Primestone Capital Reports 5.2 Pct Stake In Tennant Co ‍​

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Tennant Co:

* PRIMESTONE CAPITAL LLP REPORTS 5.2 PERCENT STAKE IN TENNANT CO AS OF DECEMBER 4, 2017 - SEC FILING‍​

* PRIMESTONE CAPITAL - TENNANT SHOULD UNDERTAKE REVIEW PROCESS REGARDING CONSOLIDATION DEAL WITH NILFISK HOLDING A/S

* PRIMESTONE CAPITAL​ SAYS ACQUIRED TENNANT CO‘S COMMON STOCK BECAUSE IT BELIEVES THE COMMON STOCK REPRESENTS “AN ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY”

* PRIMESTONE CAPITAL - INTEND TO CONTINUE DIALOGUE WITH TENNANT AND NILFISK