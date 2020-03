March 18 (Reuters) - Primetech SA:

* SAYS ITS CONTRACTUAL SERVICES UNDER AGREEMENT WITH MINES DE POTASSES D’ALSACE (MDPA) HAVE BEEN TEMPORARILY LIMITED BY MDPA DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* SAYS TEMPORARY RESTRICTIONS OF CONTRACT WITH MDPA MAY AFFECT ITS CONTRACTUAL REVENUES AND FINANCIAL FLOWS UNDER CONTRACT DURING THE PERIOD OF LIMITATIONS

* SAYS AT THE MOMENT IT DOES NOT HAVE INFORMATION HOW LONG THE RESTRICTIONS WILL LAST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)