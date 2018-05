May 7 (Reuters) - Primeview Holdings Ltd:

* REFERS TO PROGRESS OF FULFILMENT OF RESUMPTION CONDITIONS

* STOCK EXCHANGE ISSUED LETTER SAYING RESUMPTION PROPOSAL HAS FALLEN SHORT OF STANDARDS REQUIRED FOR A VIABLE RESUMPTION PROPOSAL

* STOCK EXCHANGE’S LETTER ALSO INFORMED CO OF DECISION TO PLACE CO INTO SECOND DELISTING STAGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: