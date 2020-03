BRIEF-Primewest Group Withdraws FY20 Operating Earnings & Distribution Guidance

March 31 (Reuters) - Primewest Group Ltd:

* FY20 FORECAST OPERATING EARNINGS AND DISTRIBUTION GUIDANCE WITHDRAWN

* INTENDS TO PAY FY20 DISTRIBUTION PER SECURITY BASED ON PAYOUT RATIO OF BETWEEN 90-95% OF OPERATING EARNINGS PER SECURITY

* GUIDANCE WITHDRAWN DUE TO UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING SOCIAL AND ECONOMIC IMPACT CAUSED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* CURRENTLY EXPECTS THAT IT WILL DEFER LAUNCH OF NEW FUNDS IN INTERIM

* TARGETING ACQUISITIONS BY FUNDS IT MANAGES TO BE ABOUT $300 MILLION IN FY20