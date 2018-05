BRIEF-Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering Of Common Stock

May 14 (Reuters) - Primo Water Corp:

* PRIMO WATER ANNOUNCES PROPOSED FOLLOW-ON PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* PRIMO WATER CORP - INTENDS TO OFFER AND SELL ABOUT $65 MILLION OF SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK IN A PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN FOLLOW-ON PUBLIC OFFERING

* PRIMO WATER CORP - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO PAY DOWN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS

* PRIMO WATER CORP - UPON COMPLETION OF OFFERING, COMPANY INTENDS TO REFINANCE ITS REMAINING OUTSTANDING SENIOR INDEBTEDNESS