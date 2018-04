April 10 (Reuters) - Primoris Services Corp:

* PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES UTILITIES AND DISTRIBUTION AWARDS VALUED OVER $65 MILLION

* TWO NEW PIPELINE AWARDS SECURED BY ARB UNDERGROUND WERE SIGNED IN Q1 OF 2018

* WORK IS SCHEDULED TO COMMENCE IN Q2 OF 2018