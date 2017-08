July 20 (Reuters) - Primoris Services Corp

* Primoris Services Corp - ‍contract was secured by Primoris Industrial Constructors, part of Power, Industrial, and Engineering segment​

* Primoris Services Corp - ‍work is scheduled to commence in Q3 of 2017, and completion is expected in Q2 of 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: