May 8 (Reuters) - Primoris Services Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES 2018 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $504.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $481.2 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.02 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES $0.06 PER SHARE CASH DIVIDEND AND AUTHORIZES $5 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN

* TOTAL BACKLOG OF $2.6 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE ANTICIPATES LATE Q2 2018 START DATE FOR MAJOR PIPELINE PROJECT IN BACKLOG

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: