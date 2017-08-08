FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2017 / 10:40 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Primoris Services reports Q2 earnings per share $0.42

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Primoris Services Corp

* Primoris Services Corporation announces 2017 second quarter financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.42

* Q2 revenue $631.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $579.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍total backlog of $2.8 billion at june 30, 2017, a 44% increase over backlog at june 30, 2016​

* Primoris Services - estimates for 4 qtrs ending june 30, 2018, net income attributable to co will be between $1.05 and $1.25 per fully diluted share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

