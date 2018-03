BRIEF-Primoris Services To Acquire Willbros Group

March 28 (Reuters) - Primoris Services Corp:

* PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION TO ACQUIRE WILLBROS GROUP, INC.

* PRIMORIS SERVICES - WILL PAY $0.60/SHARE FOR ALL OF STOCK OF WILLBROS GROUP INC AND WILL SETTLE ALL OF EXISTING WILLBROS DEBT OBLIGATIONS

* PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP - DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $100 MILLION

* PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP - UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO EXPECTS WILLBROS UTD BUSINESS TO BECOME NEW OPERATING SEGMENT, PRIMORIS UTD

* PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP - ANTICIPATES THAT WILLBROS’ LINEAL OIL & GAS OPERATIONS WILL BE INCORPORATED INTO PRIMORIS’ UTILITIES & DISTRIBUTION SEGMENT

* PRIMORIS SERVICES - FOR FIRST 12 MONTHS AFTER DEAL CLOSING, CO EXPECTS REVENUES OF ABOUT $660 MILLION, INCLUDING ESTIMATED UTD REVENUES OF $470 MILLION

* PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP - INTENDS TO FINANCE TRANSACTION THROUGH CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES

* PRIMORIS SERVICES - TO PROVIDE WILLBROS UP TO $20 MILLION IN SECURED BRIDGE FINANCING TO SUPPORT WORKING CAPITAL LIQUIDITY NEEDS PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSE

* PRIMORIS SERVICES - SOME WILLBROS DIRECTORS, STOCKHOLDERS, WITH ABOUT 17% OF WILLBROS’ OUTSTANDING SHARES, ENTERED INTO VOTING AGREEMENTS WITH CO

