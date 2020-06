June 26 (Reuters) - Principal Capital PCL:

* PRINCIPAL CAPITAL APPROVES TO FORM UNIT TO SUPPORT BUSINESS EXPANSION & HOSPITAL OPERATION IN UBON RATCHATHANI PROVINCE

* REGISTERED CAPITAL OF UNIT 300 MILLION BAHT

* UNIT TO ACCEPT RUAMPHAETSAPPHASIT’S TRANSFER OF ENTIRE HOSPITAL BUSINESS IT RUNS IN UBON RATCHATHANI PROVINCE

* UNIT TO PAY RUAMPHAETSAPPHASIT UP TO 500 MILLION BAHT FOR THE BUSINESS