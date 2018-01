Jan 2 (Reuters) - Principal Financial Group:

* CO TO ACQUIRE OWNERSHIP OF JV WITH PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK Source text - [Principal to acquire ownership of joint venture with Punjab National Bank Mumbai, India, January 2, 2018 – Principal Financial Group and Punjab National Bank (PNB) announced the signing of a shares purchase agreement to give Principal full ownership of the Principal-PNB asset management company and Principal Trustee Company Private Limited in India, pending regulatory approval.]