April 26 (Reuters) - Principal Financial Group Inc:

* PRINCIPAL ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.40

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.36

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.35 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* COMPANY DECLARES Q2 2018 COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND OF $0.52 PER SHARE; A 13 PERCENT INCREASE OVER Q2 2017

* QUARTER-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (AUM) OF $673.8 BILLION, UP 9 PERCENT OVER Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: