April 18 (Reuters) - Principal Financial Group Inc:

* PRINCIPAL RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT SECOND ROUND OF MINI-TENDER OFFERS BY BAKER MILLS LLC

* PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP - RECEIVED NOTICE OF UNSOLICITED MINI-TENDER OFFER BY BAKER MILLS TO PURCHASE UP TO 60,000 SHARES OF CO FROM CO’S SHAREHOLDERS

* PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC - CO RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS DO NOT TENDER THEIR SHARES IN RESPONSE TO BAKER MILLS' OFFER