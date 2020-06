June 12 (Reuters) - Principia Biopharma Inc:

* PRINCIPIA ANNOUNCES POSITIVE DATA FROM ITS PHASE 2 PART B TRIAL IN PEMPHIGUS

* PRINCIPIA BIOPHARMA INC - CLEAR DOSE-RESPONSE COMBINED WITH DECREASED DAILY CORTICOSTEROID USAGE

* PRINCIPIA BIOPHARMA INC - RESPONSE RATE INCREASED WITH EXTENDED DURATION OF TREATMENT TO SIX MONTHS WHILE MAINTAINING A FAVORABLE SAFETY PROFILE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: